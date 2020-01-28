iOS 13 gets yet another update – major Screen Time and location bugs fixed

iOS 13 has been Apple’s most troublesome operating system in quite some time, with an uncommon number of bug fix releases for iPhone and iPad owners to download and install.

Today brings the latest in a long line of updates designed to keep the devices functioning as they should. iOS 13.3.1 will be available to download by the time you read this piece.

After being tested on the usual beta crowd, Apple is ready to unleash the latest update, primarily designed to fix a security issue within the Screen Time app’s new Communication Limits feature.

The flaw made it possible for a contact to be added without the need to enter the Screen Time Passcode. That made it easy for someone to get around the feature, which is designed to limit certain types of communication at certain times.

The company is also adding a “setting to control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip” following a recent controversy over location tracking, even when the user had specifically denied apps access.

There’s also a series of less serious fixes for the Mail app, a remedy for a flaw that could prevent the delivery of push notifications over Wi-Fi, and support for Indian English voices for Siri when using the company’s HomePod speaker.

Here are Apple’s release notes for iOS 13.3.1, which is the 9th update for the OS since Apple released iOS 13 in September:

iOS 13.3.1 includes bug fixes and improvements. This update:

– Fixes an issue in Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode

– Adds a setting to control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip

– Addresses an issue that could cause a momentary delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo taken on ‌iPhone 11‌ or iPhone 11 Pro.

– Resolves an issue with Mail that could cause remote images to load even when the “Load Remote Images” setting is disabled

– Fixes an issue that could cause multiple undo dialogs to appear in Mail

– Addresses an issue where FaceTime could use the rear facing ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera

– Resolves an issue where push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi

– Addresses a CarPlay issue that could cause distorted sound when making phone calls in certain vehicles

– Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod

Despite the need for near constant updates, iOS 13 – and the iPadOS 13 extension – has represented a decent leap forward for the mobile operating system. It brought a system-wide dark mode, the new privacy-focused Sign-in With Apple tool, and a number of under-the-hood improvements that combine to make the overall experience a little more zippy.

