iOS 13 Download: Dark Mode-toting update available for iPhone now

Apple iOS 13 is now available to download for compatible iPhone handsets.

As is traditional ahead of the iPhone 11 series release on September 20, Apple has dropped its next mobile operating system, complete with the new system-wide dark mode.

The latest version of iOS 13 also improves a number of performance boosts that will “make everything faster, top to bottom” according to Apple. For example, Face ID is now 30% faster, the company said. App downloads and app updates will also be smaller, Apple says. This will result in 50 percent smaller download file sizes and up to 60 percent smaller app updates.

Apple is also improving Memoji, enabling users to accessorise their avatars. If you want, you’ll be able to add make up and shove AirPods in your ears. Another major feature is the Sign In With Apple tool, which aims to prevent companies getting ahold of your actual email address and spamming you to within an inch of your life and selling it on to all and sundry.

Apple Arcade is also on board, as is the new real-time lyrics feature within the Apple Music app.

Those with an iPhone 6s or later, iPhone SE or 7th-gen iPod touch can check the Software Update section of the Settings > General menu for the update. If you’re not seeing it yet, you could try the old-school method of plugging your iPhone into iTunes on Mac or PC.

Of course, Apple advises that you back up your iPhone before downloading the operating system, either via iCloud or iTunes. If you’re using the latter, you can encrypt the backup to ensure all your files will be protected.

If you insist on downloading the software at the earliest possible opportunity – before news of any potential issues have come to light – then it’s particular important to back up the phone before downloading the new OS. There have been reports of bricked handsets in bygone years.

If you’re an iPad owner, you’ll need to wait until September 30 for the new iPadOS to land.

