iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 Features: What’s new?

Apple has released the latest version of its mobile operating system in the shape of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4.

The headline news is probably on the tablet side of things, with support for the new trackpad-toting Magic Keyboard keyboard for the newly-updated iPad Pro.

While the feature has been designed with the new iPad Pro in mind, it’ll also bring support for those multitouch gestures for other iPad models with peripherals like the new Logitech keyboard case announced last week.

Effectively, this iPadOS update is the key to making the Apple tablet a little bit more like a MacBook moving forward.

Related: Best iPhone 2020

Outside of the iPad, there’s the long awaited support for the sharing of iCloud Drive folders, which should make it easier for those working collaboratively during this time of social distancing.

iOS 13.4 also includes support for third-party navigation apps on the CarPlay dashboard. Google Maps had already been supported but this should give drivers a few more options than Apple Maps.

In this release, Apple has fixed an annoying issue within the Mail app that had seen people accidentally pushing new mails to the Trash because of a change in button placement in iOS 13. Elsewhere there’s some new Memojis, like anyone needed any more of those, and a data-saving setting in the TV app.

What are we missing? The CarKey feature that will eventually enable owners of compatible vehicles to unlock their car door courtesy of their iOS device. It had been tested during the beta portion of the release, but will probably be saved for iOS 14 now.

For owners of Apple’s HomePod speaker there’s also an update, although it only features some minor improvements and doesn’t bring any new features into the fray.

You can download the updates from your iOS devices by heading to Settings > General > Software update. It’s wise to perform a back-up before doing so.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …