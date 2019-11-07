iOS 13.2.2 arrives to kill the bug that crippled iPhone multitasking

These iOS 13 updates sure are racking up. Today, Apple released iOS 13.2.2 in order to fix a RAM management bug that had crippled the multitasking feature on many iPhone models.

The issue, which popped up in iOS 13.2 a week ago, caused the iPhone and iPad models in question to aggressively close down those apps running in the background.

When users affected by the bug attempted to switch between apps, they experienced a full reload, making it difficult to watch videos, play games and be productive.

While the iOS 13.3 beta 1 appeared to solve the issue for those registered for the Apple preview program available this week, that still left every day consumers struggling with the issue.

Now iOS 13.2.2 (and iPadOS 13.2.2) is here, bringing a fix for the quitting apps, resolves a problem with the a loss of mobile signal after a call, as well a data loss problem. Here are the official release notes from Apple:

Fixes an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background

Resolves an issue where iPhone may temporarily lose mobile signal after a call

Addresses an issue where mobile data may temporarily not be available

Fixes an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted email messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable

Addresses an issue where using Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari may present an authentication prompt

Resolves an issue where charging may be interrupted on YubiKey Lightning-powered accessories

This is the first time Apple has acknowledged the flaw, which even affected the newest iPhone 11 Pro models.

The company has released an uncharacteristic number of updates for iOS, just over a month after the company dropped the update. Hopefully, this is the last of the bugs and it’s smooth sailing for iOS 13 users from now on. However it’s hard to avoid the feeling that standards may be slipping somewhat.

