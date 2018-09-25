Some iPhone X users say iOS 12 update has “washed out” their screen

Some iPhone X users are complaining about the latest iOS update, saying that Apple’s new software has resulted in the handset’s screen looking “washed out”.

The iPhone XS maker started rolling iOS 12 out last week, bringing with it a handful of new features, such as Bedtime, Screen Time and improved notifications controls, as well as performance improvements for older iOS-powered phones and tablets.

However, some users believe the update has cause some unexpected display issues.

“Anybody else noticing drop in screen contrast/gamma with iPhone X?” a Reddit user called shannister posted on the Apple subreddit last week (via DPReview).

“Experiencing a slightly washed out screen, colours popping less and blacks appearing more greyed out, which actually reminds me of my old iPhone 6. It’s mostly noticeable on the home and lock screens, apps seem to still be ok. Anyone else experiencing this? I wonder if it’s something that helps save battery life, or if my screen has a bug…”

Several fellow iPhone users have joined the conversation, reporting similar issues.

“Ok, so it wasn’t just me. I noticed after the official update (I was on beta forever with iOS 12) my screen appears to have a stronger blue tint to it,” wrote one user.

“The OLED panel on the iPhone X had such wonderful colours and contrast on iOS 11. After the iOS 12 update, the colours and the contrast have been ruined on my iPhone X,” added another.

Similar complaints can be found on the MacRumors forum and Twitter:

The now-discontinued iPhone X was Apple’s first ever OLED smartphone, and in our review we praised its display for its natural colours.

We at Trusted Reviews haven’t noticed any iOS 12-related display issues ourselves, but the sheer number of complaints we’ve spotted suggests there could be something in this.

Apple is yet to publicly confirm or deny that there is an issue, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on the situation, and this article will be updated when the situation develops.

Have you experienced similar problems on your iPhone X after updating to iOS 12? Share your experiences with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.