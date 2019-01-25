iOS 12.2 beta may have let slip the best AirPods 2 feature

Apple’s next-gen AirPods 2 earphones will respond directly to your voice, judging by a newly-released iOS 12 beta.

The first developer beta for iOS 12.2, which dropped earlier this week, enables users to teach AirPods to recognise their voices, as well as their iPhone.

That seems to confirm a feature many folks holding out for the AirPods 2 have been waiting for; the ability to use “Hey Siri” commands to communicate with their connected smartphone.

The screenshot, revealed by the eagle-eyed folks at 9to5Mac, clearly states that users can “Talk to Siri with your AirPods or iPhone by saying “Hey Siri.””

Given the first-generation product does not support the feature, this can only mean a new version of AirPods with “Hey Siri” support is on the way.

One would imagine iOS 12.2 will roll out to consumers around the same time as a new AirPods product, which has been tipped to arrive before the summer months.

Recent reports have suggested those truly wireless buds will arrive with health-monitoring features and a case that can be wirelessly charged.

However, it’s the “Hey Siri” functionality that might win over newcomers to the £159/$159 buds, especially those who traditionally avoid first-get Apple products, in order to enjoy the new feature bounty in V2.0 releases.

With the current model, users must manually activate Siri by configuring a double tap gesture on the either AirPod. They can also to so using the home/power button depending on which iPhone model they own.

The ability to do this hands-free will be a boon to iPhone owners, especially those who want to keep their hands in their pockets during this winter weather.

Would “Hey Siri” functionality encourage you to buy AirPods 2? Or are you still put off by the design of Apple’s truly wireless buds? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.