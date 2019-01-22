iOS 12.1.3 update brings fixes for Messages, iPad Pro audio and CarPlay bugs

Apple has released iOS 12.1.3, bringing a number of issues for bugs affecting the Messages app, iPad audio and CarPlay connectivity.

The update is immediately available to download over the air by heading to the Settings app and selecting Software Update near the top of the menu.

The release notes for the update say it wipes out an issue affecting the ability to scroll through photos in Messages, another to address audio disposition when playing music through an external speaker on the new iPad Pro range.

It also wipes out a bug that saw some CarPlay systems kick users of Apple’s 2018 flagships off. Here’s the official log published by Apple today:

Fixes an issue in Messages that could impact scrolling through photos in the Details view

Addresses an issue where photos could have striped artefacts after being sent from the Share Sheet

Fixes an issue that may cause audio distortion when using external audio input devices on iPad Pro (2018)

Resolves an issue that could cause certain CarPlay systems to disconnect from iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

Also, for HomePod owners there are fixes for issues which could cause the speaker to restart, while another issue that might cause Siri to stop listening (*insert joke about husband or wife here*). Minor updates for macOS (10.14.3) and tvOS (12.1.2) are also available to bring down, bringing minor stability improvements.

