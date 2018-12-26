iPhone users reporting cellular data issues in iOS 12.1.2 – here’s how to fix it

Some iPhone users running the latest iOS 12.1.2 update have been struggling to stay in touch with loved ones over the festive period due to a bug that disables their cellular data.

This has left users unable to make and receive calls, send SMS texts and access cellular data. The issue appeared to affect a limited number of iPhone users, who took to social media to register their complaints in the days before Christmas.

All of those users said they began experiencing the issues after installing the iOS 12.1.2 update. Some are seeing an alert explaining a Carrier Update Failed.

It’s unclear why these users have been struck by the iOS 12.1.2 bug since its release at the end of last week. However, Apple is yet to officially acknowledge any problems and the iOS 12.1.3 update – currently in beta – is unlikely to arrive until the new year.

Thankfully, there are a number of workarounds than can restore the functionality, which should tide affected users over until Apple releases an update.

A video tutorial from Zollotech (via 9to5Mac) explains the process in the video below, but it simply involves heading to Cellular Data Options in Settings > Cellular. Then changing Enable LTE from Voice and Data to Data Only.

If that temporary solution doesn’t work, users could also try disabling Wi-Fi calling from the same Celluar menu in Settings. Apple also advises here on how to update your carrier settings.

The issue is yet another example of why it’s often best to wait a couple of days before downloading a new software update from Apple. There have been a number of examples in recent times of iOS updates breaking functionality.

Have you experienced any problems with your mobile data since downloading the iOS 12.1.2 update? Did the above fix resolve the issue? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.