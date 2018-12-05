Apple releases iOS 12.1.1 and FaceTime is the main beneficiary

Apple has released iOS 12.1.1 for compatible iPhone and iPad devices, which delivers some bug fixes and restores some handy FaceTime functionality.

The over-the-air software update, which is available to download right now, once again makes it possible to switch between the front and rear cameras with a single tap during a FaceTime call.

Apple made the curious decision to move this functionality to accommodate new effects and Group FaceTime functionality, meaning it took more taps to change the camera view. It appears Apple has realised feature was too important to users to be hidden away.

Interestingly, iOS 12.1.1 brings Live Photos functionality to FaceTime. Now users will be able to capture the popular popular short video clips while taking part in a FaceTime call. Previously users had only been able to capture still shots during FaceTime video chats.

Elsewhere, the update also enables iPhone XR users to expand notifications using a long press, or Haptic Touch as Apple likes to call it, while the Apple Watch app icon has been modified to account for the redesigned Series 4 smartwatch. For HomePod users, LEDs will also illuminate during a FaceTime call after iOS 12.1.1 has been installed.

According to Apple’s release notes, bug fixes include: “Fixes an issue where Face ID may temporarily become unavailable Addresses an issue that prevented visual voicemail from downloading for some customers Fixes an issue in Messages that could prevent predictive text suggestions when typing on the Chinese or Japanese keyboards Addresses an issue that could prevent Voice Memos recordings from uploading to iCloud Fixes an issue where time zones may not have updated automatically.’

iOS 12.1.1 can be downloaded over Wi-Fi by visiting the Software Update section of the General Settings menu.

Earlier this week Apple announced that iOS 12 was now installed on more than 70% of compatible devices. That’s compared to 59% at this point in the iOS 11 release cycle.

What’s your favourite new feature in iOS 12? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.