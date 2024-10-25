Introducing Price Point – Trusted Reviews’ US-centric deals newsletter

Trusted Reviews is expanding its presence on Substack with an all-new weekly column known as Price Point, set to focus on tech deals in the US.

Written by yours truly, Price Point will hone in on the latest offers from US online retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and more.

The column also highlights our most prominent review of the week, so if you want to see at a glance what the hottest piece of tech is and where to buy it then we’ve got you covered. Putting some of my personal recommendations to the test, I also put forth the top product to buy in a particular week, with the pick of this first edition being the Meta Quest 3S due to the bounty of freebies being offered with the device during its launch window.

You’ll also be able to find out which retailers have ongoing sales and for what products, so you won’t have to go searching from one website to the next, simply subscribe to Price Point and you’ll see all the goings on in one digestible newsletter.

As a final cherry on top, Price Point also features a tech calendar with all the key dates to know about upcoming events, launches and software updates so that no matter what area of tech you’re interested in, you won’t find yourself out of the loop.

Loyal readers of Trusted Reviews will know that tech deals make up a large portion of our daily coverage, but our articles have mostly focused on offers available in the UK. With Price Point, we aim to set our sights stateside and offer a way for our US readers to engage with our deals output.

Having spent the last six years writing almost exclusively about the latest deals, I know exactly which products are worth buying and if a deal is actually as good as a retailer says it is.

Particularly in the run up to Black Friday, Price Point will be on hand to help pair our US readers with the best tech at a discounted price, so make sure to subscribe over on Substack to avoid missing out.