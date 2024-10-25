Introducing Price Point – Trusted Reviews’ US-centric deals newsletter

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Thomas Deehan
Trusted Reviews is expanding its presence on Substack with an all-new weekly column known as Price Point, set to focus on tech deals in the US.

Written by yours truly, Price Point will hone in on the latest offers from US online retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and more.

The column also highlights our most prominent review of the week, so if you want to see at a glance what the hottest piece of tech is and where to buy it then we’ve got you covered. Putting some of my personal recommendations to the test, I also put forth the top product to buy in a particular week, with the pick of this first edition being the Meta Quest 3S due to the bounty of freebies being offered with the device during its launch window.

Click here to subscribe to Price Point

You’ll also be able to find out which retailers have ongoing sales and for what products, so you won’t have to go searching from one website to the next, simply subscribe to Price Point and you’ll see all the goings on in one digestible newsletter.

As a final cherry on top, Price Point also features a tech calendar with all the key dates to know about upcoming events, launches and software updates so that no matter what area of tech you’re interested in, you won’t find yourself out of the loop.

Loyal readers of Trusted Reviews will know that tech deals make up a large portion of our daily coverage, but our articles have mostly focused on offers available in the UK. With Price Point, we aim to set our sights stateside and offer a way for our US readers to engage with our deals output. 

Having spent the last six years writing almost exclusively about the latest deals, I know exactly which products are worth buying and if a deal is actually as good as a retailer says it is.

Particularly in the run up to Black Friday, Price Point will be on hand to help pair our US readers with the best tech at a discounted price, so make sure to subscribe over on Substack to avoid missing out.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

