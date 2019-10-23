Where to watch Inter Milan vs Borussia Dortmund tonight

Fresh off the back of an eventful 4-3 league win against Sassuolo, Inter Milan host German group-toppers Borussia Dortmund this evening at the San Siro. Here’s how you can watch these two clash tonight on TV, or find an Inter Milan vs Borussia Dortmund live stream.

Inter Milan vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

The game kicks off at 8pm BST, which is 9pm local time in Milan, where the game is being played.

Inter Milan vs Borussia Dortmund TV channel

BT has exclusive broadcast rights for the Champions League in the UK, and Inter Milan vs Borussia Dortmund is being shown on BT Sport ESPN. You can catch the build-up from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Inter Milan vs Borussia Dortmund − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

If you’re a BT customer but you’re away on holiday or business and worried that you might not be able to access BT Sport, a common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Inter Milan vs Borussia Dortmund − Match preview

Inter are bottom of their Champions League group, with one point from two games. Dortmund are top with four, currently edging Barcelona on goal difference. Welcome to the Group of Death.

Inter started the season in fantastic form but haven’t been quite as consistent of late. Before dispatching Sassuolo (]where they still managed to concede three goals) at the weekend they’d lost two consecutive games. Dortmund will look to capitalise on their defensive weaknesses and stop Inter from gaining their first group stage win.

Equally frustrating for the Italians is the news that Alexis Sanchez will be out for two or three months following an injury sustained on international duty.

Dortmund have been far from flawless themselves. Union Berlin took their first ever Bundesliga win over them back in August, but Die Schwarzgelben did manage an impressive draw with Barcelona when the two faced off in their opening Champions League group match.

Jadon Sancho returned late from international duty and was left out of Dortmund’s last game as a result. It will be interesting to see whether he makes the lineup tonight.

This is an interestingly balanced game that could tip either way. Romelu Lukaku is firing for Inter, with five league goals already netted, but the Italian side will need to shore up their defence. Dortmund will likely target Samir Handanovic, who let in three of Sassuolo’s four on-target shots at the weekend.

