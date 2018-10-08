The Intel Xeon W-3175x CPU was launched at Intel’s October 8 keynote presentation in New York, along with the 9th Gen Intel CPUs and the Intel X-Series.

The Intel Xeon, though, was arguably the most headline-grabbing processor of the bunch, with Intel revealing that it boasts an astonishing 28 cores and 56 threads, which equates to a whole lot of power. Base speeds come in at 3.1GHz

This processor is, unsurprisingly, not aimed at gamers or the mainstream audience. It’s aimed specifically at media professionals who need a mammoth amount of processing power. This could include animators or video game developers.

This monster of a CPU also comes unlocked, so users who want even more performance power are free to overclock as they wish with speeds reaching the heights of 4.3GHz thanks to Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0.

Intel Xeon W-3175X Base Clock Speed (GHz) 3.1 Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 Frequency (GHz) 4.3 Cores/Threads 28/56 TDP 255W Intel Smart Cache 38.5MB

The TDP is unsurprisingly high too at 255W, while the Intel Smart Cache offers 38.5MB.

The Intel Xeon W-3175x CPU also supports 6-channel DDR4 memory, with up to 512GB at 2666MHz.

This super-powered CPU will be released in December 2018. There’s no word on price yet, but you can bet your dollar it’s going to be justifiably eye-wateringly expensive.

In all honesty, though, all this power is probably far too much for you. If you’re looking for fantastic speeds that won’t leave you bankrupt, check out the Intel 9th Gen CPUs as well the soon-to-be-released Intel X-Series.

The former is aimed at the mass market, with Intel calling the i9 Intel Core the “world’s fastest gaming desktop CPU”. The X-Series, meanwhile, is aimed at creative professionals but at a significantly more approachable price point.

The 9th Gen Intel Cores will be available to buy on October 19, and the X-Series can be found on shelves sometime in November 2018.

