The new Intel X-Series CPUs are aimed at pro creators

During Intel’s October 8 keynote presentation where we finally saw the reveal of Intel’s 9th Gen processors, we were also treated to a first look at the upcoming Intel X-Series range.

Aimed at professional creatives rather than mainstream consumers, i7, i9 and i9 Extreme models of the X-Series will all be available to purchase as soon as November 2018. We’ll keep you updated once we find out the exact release date.

Prices start at $598, with the top-end version costing a mighty $1979. Intel’s yet to release any information on UK prices.

The X-Series offers various options for numbers of cores, ranging from 8 to a whopping 18. Clock speeds can be maxed out an impressive 4.5Mhz, offering super speeds for video rendering. This is thanks to Intel’s Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, which optimises performance by identifying and utilising your processor’s fastest two cores. The full breakdown of options is shown below:

Base clock speed (GHz) Intel Turbo Boost Technology 3.0 Frequency (GHz) Cores/Threads Price (USD) i9-9980XE X-series 3.0 4.5 18/36 $1979 i9-9960X

X-Series 3.1 4.5 16/32 $1684 i9-9940X

X-Series 3.3 4.5 14/28 $1387 i9-9920X

X-Series 3.5 4.5 12/24 $1189 i9-9900X

X-Series 3.5 4.5 10/20 $989 i9-9820X

X-Series 3.3 4.2 10/20 $889 i7-9800X

X-Series 3.8 4.5 8/16 $589

Overclocking is also possible, with Solder Thermal Interface Material boosting performances in this regard.

With 4-channel DDR4 memory support, you’ll be able to ensure this ultra-fast speeds tick along accordingly. Intel Optane SSD is also supported here.

Intel demonstrated on stage how the improved performance of the new X-Series range helped video game developers render scenes at a dramatically better speeds.

Not one to brag, Intel also showed off statistics illustrating how the Intel Core i9-9980XE compared to its rival, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX. Intel claimed its upcoming CPU offers a 108% improvement for video editing in Adobe’s Premiere Pro compared to its AMD rival, and 13% faster game build times with Unreal Engine.

The Intel X-Series CPUs were unveiled at Intel’s New York showcase. The 9th Gen Intel CPUs and the ultra-powerful Intel Xeon processor were also revealed.

