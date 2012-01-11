Intel Shows Off Convertible Ivy Bridge Ultrabooks

All the latest news and reviews from Las Vegas: CES 2012 Special Report

Intel took the opportunity of its CES keynote this evening to show off what the possibilities are for its next generation Ivy Bridge processors powering the second generation of Ultrabooks.

While CES 2012 is all about Sandy Bridge-powered Ultrabooks, Intel was keen to show off exactly how much the next generation of Ultrabooks will be able to do.

Ivy Bridge is the third generation of Intel Core processors which are built on a 22nm process and promise more processing power but with less drain on your battery.

Paul Otellini, Intel CEO, unveiled a hybrid Ultrabook/tablet which was powered by Ivy Bridge processors and which was running Windows 8. During the keynote we saw the a number of these convertible laptops which are all reference designs from Intel, designed to showcase to OEMs just what the platform (Ivy Bridge) can do.



We saw Call of Duty: MW3 bring played on a laptop using the touchpad and keyboard, as well as games like Fruit Ninja and Angry Birds being played using the touchscreen. Finally we saw the reference smartphone from Intel being used as a wireless controller when the Ultrabook was in tablet mode.

Touch will play a vital role in the new generation of Ultrabooks having been built into Ivy Bridge and this was also shown when footage from a 360 degree camera was being controlled by the touchscreen on the convertible laptop.



Transferring large files such as HD movies will also be handled better on the new platform. Transferring a HD movie over a Thunderbolt connection took less than ten seconds in a demonstration during the keynote address.

Finally Intel demonstrated wireless payment technology using the NFC-enabled convertible laptops and the NFC-enable Intel smartphone reference design. Simply touching the laptop’s screen with your phone will let you securely purchase products online.



The first raft of Ivy Bridge laptops are due to launch in the second half of 2012.