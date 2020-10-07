Intel reveals launch window for Rocket Lake desktop processors

Intel has confirmed its upcoming Rocket Lake (aka 11th Generation Intel Core) desktop processors will launch during the first quarter of 2021, and will provide support for PCIe 4.0.

Intel’s John Bonini (VP and GM of Client Computing Group Desktop, Workstations and Gaming) confirmed the news today, a day before the official reveal of AMD’s Ryzen Zen 3 launch.

The Intel Rocket Lake desktop chips were already widely expected to launch early next year, but the official confirmation at least proves Intel is still on track and hasn’t been delayed.

The confirmation of PCIe 4.0 support is also significant, even if expected. The new technology will allow you to unlock the fastest possible speeds from modern SSDs (such as the Samsung 980 Pro) and graphics cards (such as the Nvidia RTX 3080).

The increasing number of PCIe 4.0 components meant it was a big surprise when Intel revealed its 10th Generation desktop processors would be limited to PCIe 3.0 support. It’s no shock, then, that Intel has been keen to highlight that Rocket Lake will be the first Intel Core generation to feature PCIe 4.0 support.

Bonini also hinted that the 11th Generation Intel Core processors will prioritise gaming performance as he said, “It’ll be another fantastic processor for gaming, and we’re excited to disclose more details in the near future.”

Gaming performance has traditionally been a main area of focus for Intel, with its Intel Core processors typically excelling at frequency speeds for single-core performance.

Rumours suggest the upcoming Intel Rocket Lake desktop processors will feature a maximum of 8 cores and 16 threads. This suggests that Intel is once again prioritizing single-core frequency speeds rather than loading processors with as many cores as possible to maximise multi-core performance.

