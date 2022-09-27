Intel Raptor Lake (13th Gen) CPUs confirmed with more cores, faster speeds, and overclocking

Intel has officially announced the 13th generation Core processors for desktop devices, which will go by the name Raptor Lake.

The 13th-Gen Core i9-13900K, which Intel says is the world’s fastest desktop processor offering the world’s beast gaming experience, will be the headliner for the range that becomes available on October 20.

That highest-end processor promises 24 cores, 32 threads, and is clocked at 5.8GHz. It adds up to 15% improved single-threaded performance and up to a 41% boost for multi-threaded performance. There’ll be a 128GB memory capacity for the combined DDR5 and DDR4 RAM with Max Turbo Power of 253W, consumption that is starting to creep up quite dramatically compared to previous generations.

Intel speaks of Performance and Efficient cores within the processors, that’ll make for a more intelligent split of the workloads, while the chipmaker is also promising higher average overclocking speeds for users who need to push things to the max. The chips are build upon the same architecture as the 12th-generation Alder Lake processors and maintain the same price as last year’s model, which is a relief considering the price of everything else seems to be going up.

The top end Core i9-13900K will cost $589 (around £550), but there’ll be 21 others processors in the series beneath the flagship, You can see the specs of the key processors in Intel’s graphics below:

“We are raising the standards of PC performance once again with our latest generation of flagship 13th Gen Intel Core Processors,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, EVP and GM of Client Computing at Intel in a press release.

“The 13th Gen Intel Core family is the latest example of how Intel is enabling amazing experiences to happen on the PC – at scale and across all PC product segments. Combine this with an industry-leading partner ecosystem and new solutions like Intel Unison, and together we are showing the world what’s truly possible with the PC experience going forward.”

We’re likely to start seeing the presence of 13th Gen Intel Core processors within computers made by the biggest manufacturers at CES 2023 in January. The launch may not be in time Microsoft’s Surface event later this week, meaning that new hardware may still run the 12th Gen chips.