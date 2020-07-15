Intel promises ‘something big’ for September virtual event

Intel has announced plans for an official virtual event taking place on 2nd September 2020, while also suggesting “we have something big to share.”

An official representative of Intel has confirmed to Trusted Reviews that the event is legitimate, although it’s currently unknown what news Intel will reveal. It’s safe to assume that the event could reveal more about Intel’s upcoming Rocket Lake-S desktop processors, as well as the Tiger Lake CPU heading to laptops later in 2020.

Rumours suggest the Intel Rocket Lake-S desktop processors will feature a new hybrid architecture with a 14nm process, blending together Sunny Cove (Ice Lake) & Willow Cove (Tiger Lake) for a more efficient performance.

Reports have also suggested that the next-gen chips will be limited to 8 cores and 16 threads, which raises concerns as to whether they’ll be able to compete with AMD Ryzen’s impressive multi-core performance, which is important for creative-focused workloads.

Intel’s Tiger Lake, meanwhile, looks set to cause a stir in the laptop market, with the mobile processor reportedly featuring a beefy integrated graphics engine. Such technology will supposedly allow laptops to run AAA video games – albeit at low performance settings – without the need of a graphics card. Intel’s current Ice Lake mobile processors are capable of similar performance, but are only powerful enough to run eSport titles such as Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Intel has also been working on its new Intel Xe graphics architecture, so it’s possible, although unlikely at this premature stage, that Intel will show off its upcoming discrete graphics cards that look set to take on AMD and Nvidia.

Intel has clarified that all attendees will need to register before the September event in order to watch the showcase. There’s no need to worry if you’re unable to watch it live though, as Trusted Reviews will be covering all the announcements when they happen.

