Intel hits back at AMD with new 10th Generation laptop chips

Intel has revealed its new 10th Generation Intel Core vPro mobile processors, providing performance and security boosts for business-focused laptops.

But while Intel’s new vPro chips are purpose-made for business laptops, featuring the capability for remote updates with an IT infrastructure, there’s no reason why security-conscious consumers can’t make use of the technology – the HP Dragonfly is just one laptop example that appeals to both markets.

The new 10th Generation vPro chips see expanded Intel Hardware Shield features, as well as the benefits that accompany the 10th Generation architecture.

The Advanced Threat Detection feature helps to prevent malware corrupting your system. Since this operates on a BIOS level, sitting underneath the Operating System, it can help combat malware such as the infamous LoJax, which can bypass software-based protection.

Base frequency (GHz) Cores / Threads TDP (W) Intel Core i9-10885H 2.4 8 / 16 45 Intel Core i7-10875H 2.3 8 / 16 45 Intel Core i7-10850H 2.7 6 / 12 45 Intel Core i5-10400H 2.6 4 / 8 45 Intel Core W-10885M 2.4 8 / 16 45 Intel Core W-10855M 2.8 6 / 12 45 Intel Core i7-10810U 1.1 6 / 12 45 Intel Core i7-10610U 1.8 4 / 8 15 Intel Core i5-10310U 1.7 4 / 8 15

The new vPro CPUs run on Intel’s 10th Generation architecture, therefore seeing a performance boost from previous generations. Intel claims the chip will allow for a 40% better application performance when compared to a 3-year old laptop.

The new architecture also enables WiFi 6 support, allowing for faster and more reliable network connections with compatible routers. WiFi 6 also reportedly sees improved security by “enabling next-generation authentication and military-grade encryption”.

The timing for the Intel 10th Gen vPro chips is also very interesting, with AMD only just releasing the Ryzen Pro 4000 series. However, Jeff Kilford (Intel’s Client Computing Group Director) said the company still boasts a competitive advantage thanks to its BIOS level protection and long-lasting partnerships with the likes of Microsoft. He also added:

“We’ve been working on this [vPro] for fifteen years, so this is a very established and mature set of features that we believe differentiates us comprehensively from the competition in this industry.”

It’s expected that laptops will soon start shipping with Intel’s 10th Generation vPro processors, although it’s currently unclear what will be available to consumers.

