Intel Core Ultra 200V laptop chip brings huge gains to AI and efficiency

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Intel has announced its most efficient x86 processors ever in the Intel Core Ultra 200V series for laptops, which also offer enhanced AI performance.

Formerly referred to by its codename of Lunar Lake, these new chips are made up of four next-gen low-power E-cores and four next-gen P-cores. They combine to provide a significant performance boost on previous chips, with up to 3x the performance per thread, up to 80% peak performance uplift, and up to 20 hours of video playback or 11 hours of real world usage on a single charge.

When it comes to graphics performance, Intel’s new Xe2 graphics microarchitecture provides a 30% boost in performance compared to the previous generation. The new built-in Intel Arc GPU packs in as many as eight new second generation Xe-cores, as well as eight enhanced ray tracing units. It supports output to as many as three 4k monitors.

Meanwhile, Intel’s fourth-generation NPU is around four times more powerful than the previous generation, making it ideal for running sustained AI workloads without compromising on energy efficiency. Bolstered AI performance means that Intel Core Ultra 200V chips will be able to do things like verify if online videos have been altered through local AI deep-fake detection, scan your computer for malicious files, and generate upscaled images in games.

Fast charging is also supported, with the ability to gain 4.5 or more hours of battery life from a 30-minute charge.

Intel is promising best-in-class security in its new chips, with Walk-Away-Lock meaning that your PC automatically locks when you leave, and unlocks when you return.

High quality cameras, Wi-Fi 7 (5 Gig) support, microphone and camera status lights, Thunderbolt Share support, enhanced video effects, and AI-based noise suppression on video calls also form part of the spec.

Intel is partnering with 20 leading manufacturers for an initial batch of more than Intel Core Ultra 200V laptops, including Acer, ASUS, Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI and Samsung. It’s promising cooler, quieter performance and responsiveness in ultra-thin designs.

In addition, all of these Intel Core Ultra 200V laptops will be eligible to receive Copilot+ PC features as a free update starting in November.

Pre-orders for these initial Intel Core Ultra 200V laptops start today, and you can expect availability online and in shops from September 24.

