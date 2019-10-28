Intel Core i9-9900KS: The ‘world’s best gaming desktop processor’ will soon get better

Intel confirmed it will launch the new 9th Generation Intel Core i9-9900KS Special Edition processor on 30 October.

When compared to the standard Intel Core i9-9900K, the limited edition CPU will see the base clock speed rise from 3.6GHz to 4GHz, which should improve gaming performance significantly. Intel also claims the i9-9900KS is capable of delivering up to a 5GHz all-core turbo frequency.

The processor will also come unlocked, so overclockers will be able to try and squeeze out even more power from the Intel chip.

Related: Intel Core i9-9900K review

Otherwise the specs are mostly the same between the i9-9900K and i9-9900KS, with both having eight cores and 16 threads. The latter will retain compatibility with Z390 motherboards too, so you won’t have to invest in another board.

The Intel Core i9-9900KS does have a higher thermal design power (TDP) though, spiralling up from 95W to 127W, which is substantially higher. This means you’ll likely see a high power consumption here, which isn’t too surprising given the increased base clock speed.

Other features include 16 MB Intel Smart Cache and up to 40 platform PCIe lanes. Intel is also providing one-year warranty for its limited edition processor.

How do these specs translate to performance though? Intel claims the i9-9900KS sees up to 35% more frames per second when playing Total War: 3 Kingdoms, and up to 78% faster 4K video editing performance when compared to a computer using a 6th Generation Intel Core i7-6700K CPU.

Related: Best Intel processor

Following the reveal of the CPU’s release date, Frank Soqui (Intel vice president and general manager of the Desktop, Workstation and Channel Group) said, “It’s [Intel Core i9-9900KS] the world’s best gaming desktop processor made even better and created specifically for extreme gamers who want the most performance possible.”

The Intel Core i9-9900KS recommended retail price will start from $513 when it launches on 30 October. We have reached out to Intel to find out the UK price, so be sure to check back for further details.

Computing Writer Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…