Intel claims its Arc GPU is faster than Nvidia’s RTX 3060

Intel has released a new performance showcase video for the upcoming Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card via YouTube.

The video shows Intel’s graphics card, in tandem with an Intel Core i9-12900K processor, running CyberPunk 2077 at average 60.79fps performance with a 2560×1440 resolution.

Intel also showed off some of its benchmark findings compared to a system powered by Nvidia’s RTX 3060 GPU. The results show the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition to offer a 1.15x performance boosted compared to the RTX 3060.

The Intel Arc A750 also had a marginal performance edge over the RTX 3060 for F1 2022, Control, Borderlands 3 and Fortnite, all when played at a 2560×1440 resolution.

Intel’s benchmark results

Of course, this is a relatively small sample size and Intel would have no doubt cherry picked the games that make its own GPU performance look the most impressive. But it’s still nevertheless great to see Intel being competitive with one of the best value Full HD graphics cards on the market in the Nvidia RTX 3060.

However, Intel is yet to officially confirm the release date or price for the Intel Arc A750. Wccftech previously reported that the graphics card in question could cost $350, but that’s yet to be confirmed. If accurate, it would be slightly more expensive than the $329/£299 launch price of the Nvidia RTX 3060.

Intel has confirmed that it will be posting more content and information regarding its upcoming range of Intel Arc GPUs in the coming weeks, which could potentially mean we’re not too far away from an official launch.

We’ll be covering all of the latest news and leaks on Intel Arc GPUs, and we’re hoping to review the graphics cards as soon as samples are available, so make sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews.