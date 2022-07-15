 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Intel claims its Arc GPU is faster than Nvidia’s RTX 3060

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Intel has released a new performance showcase video for the upcoming Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card via YouTube.

The video shows Intel’s graphics card, in tandem with an Intel Core i9-12900K processor, running CyberPunk 2077 at average 60.79fps performance with a 2560×1440 resolution.

Intel also showed off some of its benchmark findings compared to a system powered by Nvidia’s RTX 3060 GPU. The results show the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition to offer a 1.15x performance boosted compared to the RTX 3060.

The Intel Arc A750 also had a marginal performance edge over the RTX 3060 for F1 2022, Control, Borderlands 3 and Fortnite, all when played at a 2560×1440 resolution.

Intel’s benchmark results

Of course, this is a relatively small sample size and Intel would have no doubt cherry picked the games that make its own GPU performance look the most impressive. But it’s still nevertheless great to see Intel being competitive with one of the best value Full HD graphics cards on the market in the Nvidia RTX 3060.

However, Intel is yet to officially confirm the release date or price for the Intel Arc A750. Wccftech previously reported that the graphics card in question could cost $350, but that’s yet to be confirmed. If accurate, it would be slightly more expensive than the $329/£299 launch price of the Nvidia RTX 3060.

Intel has confirmed that it will be posting more content and information regarding its upcoming range of Intel Arc GPUs in the coming weeks, which could potentially mean we’re not too far away from an official launch.

We’ll be covering all of the latest news and leaks on Intel Arc GPUs, and we’re hoping to review the graphics cards as soon as samples are available, so make sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews.

You might like…

Elipson expands Heritage range with the XLS11 speaker

Elipson expands Heritage range with the XLS11 speaker

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
Trusted Recommends: KEF LSX II gets 5 stars as Logitech impresses with peripherals

Trusted Recommends: KEF LSX II gets 5 stars as Logitech impresses with peripherals

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
When can you watch Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney Plus?

When can you watch Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney Plus?

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
How to watch The Bob’s Burgers Movie

How to watch The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Gemma Ryles 7 hours ago
Saints Row (2022): Release date, price, trailers and gameplay

Saints Row (2022): Release date, price, trailers and gameplay

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
Sony has just introduced a new loyalty programme, PlayStation Stars

Sony has just introduced a new loyalty programme, PlayStation Stars

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.