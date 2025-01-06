Intel Arrow Lake lands on laptops with Core Ultra 200HX, 200H and 200U

Intel has announced its latest range of Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) mobile CPUs designed for laptop users across the spectrum or needs.

The new Arrow Lake generation processors revealed at CES 2025 include the Core Ultra 200HX, the Core Ultra 200H series, and Core Ultra 200U. Until now silicon built on the Arrow Lake architecture has only been available on desktop platforms.

The 200HX and H series processors, Intel says, are designed for creators and gaming enthusiasts, and the company is promising industry leading performance, efficiency and a significant takedown in power usage.

“These processors elevate mobile creativity and provide gamers with an immersive experience backed by powerful AI acceleration,” Intel says in a news release on day one of CES.

Doing the heavy lifting for the HX Series is upto 24 cores (8 performance, 16 efficiency) with 41% improvements in multi-thread performance compared with previous generations. The HX Series also has a built-in NPU with 13 TOPS (a breakthrough for the company in the mobile realm) and PCIe generations 4.0 and 5.0 for hooking up to a discrete GPU and powerful SSD storage.

Meanwhile, the H Series procesors includes integrated Intel Arc graphics with eight Intel X cores. That’ll provide 22% better AI acceleration for gaming performance, compared with prior generations. Across the platform, Intel says the H Series processors offer up to 99 trillion operations per second (TOPS) across CPU, GPU and NPU.

The Core Ultra 2100 U, meanwhile series targets users more concerned with portability, but still packs a hefty punch. Laptops running this CPU will “blend performance and power efficiency for mainstream mobile users.”

“Additionally, Intel is launching its Intel Core Ultra 200U series mobile processors featuring up to two P-cores and eight E-cores, Intel Xe LPG graphics, and up to 24 platform TOPS. Intel Core Ultra 200U series systems give users a great balance of performance, power efficiency and price,” the company says.

These Series 2 processors arrive hot on the heels of the splendid and super-efficient, newer generation Lunar Lake chips that were branded as Intel Core Ultra 200V, revealed in September 2024.