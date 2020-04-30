Intel announces ‘world’s fastest gaming processor’ – your move AMD

Intel has today revealed the Intel Core i9-10900K, which is supposedly the ‘world’s fastest gaming processor’.

The Intel Core i9-10900K features 10 cores and 20 threads, and is capable of frequency speeds up to 5.3GHz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost. This feature automatically boosts the clock frequency when it detects the CPU is operating below its maximum temperature, ensuring its performance is as efficient as possible.

Intel’s claim that the i9-10900K is the world’s fastest gaming processor stems from its incredibly high single-core frequency, which comfortably beats the likes of the Intel Core i9-9900K and Ryzen 9 3900X in that regard.

Intel suggests the i9-10900K offers a 33% frame rate boost over the i9-9900K for Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord, and a 13% advantage when running Monster Hunter World Iceborne. These may sound slim margins, but it’s impressive to see the change of CPU making such a difference.

But while it’s true that many games are optimised for single-core performance, there are also a great deal of titles, including Battlefield V, that prioritise multi-core performance instead. It’s here where Intel’s grand statement may not be so accurate, with AMD’s high-end Ryzen chips offering greater core and thread counts.

We’ll have to conduct our own testing to see whether the Intel Core i9-10900K really is the ‘world’s fastest gaming processor’, but for now we suggest you remain skeptical.

Intel Core i9-10900K Core / Threads 10 / 20 Base Clock Speed (GHz) Up to 3.7 Intel Thermal Boost single / all-core (GHz) Up to 5.3 / 4.9 Thermal Design Power (W) 125 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Memory support Two Channels DDR4-2933 Platform PCIE 3.0 Lanes Up to 40

Since the Intel Core i9-10900K arrives as part of Intel’s new 10th Generation desktop processor family, the chip also boasts some bleeding-edge features including support for DDR4-2933 RAM, Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5G Intel Ethernet Connection.

The new Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 also helps to identify the best performing cores of the processor, helping to maximise the single and dual-core turbo performance without having to increase the voltage.

The Intel Core i9-10900K is expected to launch in May with a suggested channel price of $488. There’s no word on UK prices just yet, with Intel clarifying it’s up to third-party retailers to decide on local prices.

