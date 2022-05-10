 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Intel Alder Lake HX chips unveiled for ultra-powerful laptops

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Intel has today unveiled a new family of processors called Alder Lake HX, which look to be the most powerful mobile CPUs the company has launched so far.

Intel will launch a total of seven Alder Lake HX mobile processors at first, with the most powerful being the Intel Core i9-12950HX.

The Alder Lake HX range join Intel’s 12th Generation family, and will share the same architecture, but have been designed specifically for workstation laptops that require a desktop-calibre performance. This means you won’t be finding these new chips inside any ultra-portable laptops such as the Dell XPS and Acer Swift ranges.

The new Alder Lake HX chips will feature up to 16 cores and 24 threads, which Intel claims is a first for a notebook. They will also support up to 128GB of DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technology to ensure its future-proofed for the foreseeable future.

But what kind of performance can we expect from these new chips? Intel indicates that the new HX chips will see a 80% boosted performance compared to the previous generation, while the new Intel Core i9-12900HX will see 10% to 20% more multi-core performance than the existing Intel Core i9-12900K CPU.

Intel has described the Alder Lake HX chips as offering “unrivalled performance for creators”, while also suggesting that the “HX is a great gaming processor” too.

Intel has also confirmed that every single Alder Lake HX processor will be unlocked, allowing users to overclock the CPUs if they fancy queezing out even more power.

The Alder Lake HX CPUs will ship in more than 10 new laptops from major companies – such as Dell, HP and Lenovo – before the end of the year. Some laptops that have already been confirmed include the HP Omen 17, ROG Strix Scar 17 SE, Lenovo Legion 7i and Dell Precision 7770.

You might like…

How to Watch Better Call Saul: Catch episode 5 Black and Blue right now

How to Watch Better Call Saul: Catch episode 5 Black and Blue right now

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
AMD announces three new graphics cards

AMD announces three new graphics cards

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
Best VPN 2022: Top 5 VPN options

Best VPN 2022: Top 5 VPN options

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
Nothing phone (1) will be an O2 network exclusive in the UK

Nothing phone (1) will be an O2 network exclusive in the UK

Peter Phelps 5 hours ago
Sonos Roam leaks in some standout new colours

Sonos Roam leaks in some standout new colours

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
These are the FBI’s top online crimes

These are the FBI’s top online crimes

K.G. Orphanides 6 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.