Intel 9th Gen processors see price crash, but there’s a big catch

Intel has announced a price slash for all its F-Series 9th Generation Intel Core desktop processors, but only those with a graphics card will benefit.
Intel’s F-Series chips are essentially identical to the non-F counterparts except from one key area: the integrated graphics engine is disabled.
This means the F-Series Intel Core processors are incapable of functioning without a graphics card, but this won’t be a problem for gamers and professional creatives who likely already own a dedicated GPU.
Bizarrely though, F-Series processors previously weren’t cheaper than those with integrated graphics, so you were paying the same price but for a chip with less versatility and benefits.
Intel has finally amended this issue by slashing the price of F-Series 9th Generation Intel Core CPUs by up to 20%, so you can save money if you’ve already got a discrete graphics card to handle image rendering.
This looks to be a big move by Intel, which has previously been reluctant to reduce the price of current generation processors post launch. The price reduction comes a few months after the launch of the AMD Ryzen 3000 processors, with Intel clearly looking to apply pressure on its long-term rival.
|Processor Number
|Base Clock Speed (GHz)
|Boost Clock Speed (GHz)
|Cores/Threads
|Old price
|New price
|Intel Core i9-9900KF
|3.6
|5.0
|8 / 16
|$488
|$463
|Intel Core i7-9700KF
|3.6
|4.9
|8 / 8
|$374
|$349
|Intel Core i5-9600KF
|3.7
|4.6
|6 / 6
|$262
|$237
|Intel Core i3-9350KF
|4.0
|4.6
|4 / 4
|$173
|$148
|Intel Core i7-9700F
|3.0
|4.7
|8 / 8
|$323
|$298
|Intel Core i5-9500F
|3.0
|4.4
|6 / 6
|$192
|$167
|Intel Core i5-9400F
|2.9
|4.1
|6 / 6
|$182
|$157
|Intel Core i3-9100F
|3.6
|4.2
|4 / 4
|$122
|$97
The Intel Core i9-9900KF is the most powerful and pricey processor of the range, with Intel quoting $463 and Scan retailing the chip for £469.99, which is £30 cheaper than the Intel C0re i9-9900K.
Intel also announced its new Intel Core X Series CPUs, which are powerhouse processors designed with freelance creatives and enthusiasts in mind. The price and performance for X-Series processors are overkill for gamers and creative dabblers, but more consumer focused 10th Generation Intel Core chips are expected to arrive at a later date.