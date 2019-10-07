Intel 9th Gen processors see price crash, but there’s a big catch

Intel has announced a price slash for all its F-Series 9th Generation Intel Core desktop processors, but only those with a graphics card will benefit.

Intel’s F-Series chips are essentially identical to the non-F counterparts except from one key area: the integrated graphics engine is disabled.

This means the F-Series Intel Core processors are incapable of functioning without a graphics card, but this won’t be a problem for gamers and professional creatives who likely already own a dedicated GPU.

Bizarrely though, F-Series processors previously weren’t cheaper than those with integrated graphics, so you were paying the same price but for a chip with less versatility and benefits.

Intel has finally amended this issue by slashing the price of F-Series 9th Generation Intel Core CPUs by up to 20%, so you can save money if you’ve already got a discrete graphics card to handle image rendering.

This looks to be a big move by Intel, which has previously been reluctant to reduce the price of current generation processors post launch. The price reduction comes a few months after the launch of the AMD Ryzen 3000 processors, with Intel clearly looking to apply pressure on its long-term rival.

Processor Number Base Clock Speed (GHz) Boost Clock Speed (GHz) Cores/Threads Old price New price Intel Core i9-9900KF 3.6 5.0 8 / 16 $488 $463 Intel Core i7-9700KF 3.6 4.9 8 / 8 $374 $349 Intel Core i5-9600KF 3.7 4.6 6 / 6 $262 $237 Intel Core i3-9350KF 4.0 4.6 4 / 4 $173 $148 Intel Core i7-9700F 3.0 4.7 8 / 8 $323 $298 Intel Core i5-9500F 3.0 4.4 6 / 6 $192 $167 Intel Core i5-9400F 2.9 4.1 6 / 6 $182 $157 Intel Core i3-9100F 3.6 4.2 4 / 4 $122 $97

The Intel Core i9-9900KF is the most powerful and pricey processor of the range, with Intel quoting $463 and Scan retailing the chip for £469.99, which is £30 cheaper than the Intel C0re i9-9900K.

Intel also announced its new Intel Core X Series CPUs, which are powerhouse processors designed with freelance creatives and enthusiasts in mind. The price and performance for X-Series processors are overkill for gamers and creative dabblers, but more consumer focused 10th Generation Intel Core chips are expected to arrive at a later date.

