Intel 9th Gen mobile processor: Laptops are set for a big CPU boost

The Intel 9th Gen mobile processor has finally been confirmed, which is huge news for laptops. Designed specifically for gamers, creators and performance users, Intel’s latest generation of mobile CPUs will apparently deliver “desktop-caliber performance”.

The new range of mobile processors boast up to 8 cores and 5GHz performance speeds. It’s not just a performance boost you’re getting with these chips either, with the compact size allowing manufacturers to create slimmer laptops than ever before. Wireless internet connectivity will also become more reliable thanks to Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (Gig+). And let’s not forget support for Intel Optane technology.

The full range of Intel’s 9th Gen mobile H-Series processor include i5 and i7 iterations as well as an unlocked Intel Core i9-9980HK for those who want ultra-fast speeds.

Intel 9th Gen mobile processor – Release date

The Intel 9th Gen mobile processors are available from today, with laptops featuring the new CPUs expected to launch throughout the coming months. Intel has confirmed the likes of Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and MSI are all looking to launch laptops with the new component in the near future.

Intel 9th Gen mobile processor – Price

Intel didn’t offer a specific price for its 9th Gen mobile processor, saying it will leave pricing up to laptop manufacturers.

With i5, i7 and i9 variants of the 9th generation mobile Intel Core CPUs available, expect a large range of prices.

Intel 9th Gen mobile processor – Performance

With up to 8 cores and 16 threads there’s no surprise the 9th generation of Intel Core processors pack a serious punch. Intel claims you’ll see a 33% overall performance jump with an i7-9750H processor when compared to a 6th generation i7-6700HQ CPU. That’s all well and good, but how does it specifically improve gaming and creative experiences?

Gaming performance

In terms of gaming performance, Intel says a laptop with a 9th Generation i7-9750H CPU – when compared to a 6th Generation Intel Core i7-6700HQ CPU – will see frame rates for Total War: Warhammer 2 improve by 56% and Civilization 6 turn times speed up by 38%.

You could argue it’s unfair to compare a 6th generation Intel Core with a 9th generation counterpart though. If Intel compared it with an 8th generation Intel Core mobile processor instead, the difference would certainly be significantly smaller.

It’s not just game performance the CPU boost brings to the table. With an i9-9980HK running the show, broadcasting a HD live stream of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has been made 2.1 times faster compared to when using an 8th Gen Intel Core i9-8950HK processor. This is a significant improvement, showing laptops with a new mobile Intel CPU could be a great investment for Twitch streamers.

And of course, internet connectivity is also very important for gamers and so Intel has made sure to integrate Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (Gig+) for reduced latency.

Creation performance

Creative folk, whether novice or professional, will also see a sizeable performance boost with the Intel 9th Gen mobile processor. Versus a 3-year old PC with a 6th Gen i7-6700HQ processor, a laptop with a 9th Gen i7-9750H CPU will see 54% fast 4K video editing speeds according to Intel.

It’s perhaps the new Intel Optane memory H10 with solid-state storage that is the most exciting feature for creators though, allowing for speedier content creation and storage up to 1TB.

Wi-Fi 6 is also going to come in handy for uploading multimedia files online. YouTube content creators will particularly find this beneficial. Thunderbolt 3 support also allows users to easily use multiple 4K monitors, charge external devices and hook up additional storage.

