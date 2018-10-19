Opinion: Why the Intel Core i9-9900K CPU could be too hot to handle

OPINION: Ryan Jones won’t deny that the Intel Core i9-9900K processor, is a world-beating powerhouse, but heat issues might make you reconsider an upgrade.

You might be wondering where Trusted Reviews’ review for the Intel Core i9-9900K is. I’ve had the new CPU in the office for about a week now, but unfortunately, I’m yet to complete the benchmark tests because of some potential overheating issues.



This isn’t due to any flaw in the processor’s design. It’s simply because the i9-9900K’s performance power is so significant that it requires a monster of a cooler to keep it from getting unbearably toasty.

I was initially using the Corsair H60 liquid cooler for Trusted Reviews’ testing rig. It’s done a fine job previously, whether it was cooling the Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD’s Ryzen 7 2700X. Boot up the rig with the i9-9900K installed though, and the Corsair H60 is helpless in preventing a system crash.

Fortunately, I had a more powerful cooler: the Corsair Hydro Series H100i v2 Extreme Performance Liquid CPU Cooler. Boasting two 140mm fans that can run a max speed of 2400rpm, I thought this would do the trick. Sadly not.

The H100i did offer better results than the Corsair H60, mind. The test rig wouldn’t crash after a couple of minutes, but the performance results from Cinebench seemed lower than expected.

Under investigation, when I ran the single-core Cinebench test the i9-9900K would use Intel Turbo Boost to increase the processor’s clock speed to the maximum 5GHz. Running the multi-core Cinebench tests, which pushes all eight cores to 100% utilisation, the processor stuck to its base clock speed of 3.60GHz and the benchmark scores weren’t as impressive.

According to Intel (https://www.intel.co.uk/content/www/uk/en/architecture-and-technology/turbo-boost/turbo-boost-technology.html), Turbo Boost Technology “may not achieve maximum turbo frequencies when running heavy workloads and using multiple cores concurrently”. The factors used to work out if to use Turbo Boost include the type of workload, number of active cores, estimated current consumption, estimated power consumption and processor temperature.

Given that the system crashed when using a less-powerful cooler, heat could be an issue here. Using the UEFI BIOS to adjust the clock speeds to 5GHz CPU temperatures would shoot up to around 75°C before leading to yet another system crash.

Realistically, when maxing out all cores, the i9-9900K is unlikely to Turbo Boost to the maximum 5GHz, although we would expect to see some kind of boost on the cores. We’ve contacted Intel about our initial issues, but have not received any information on how to prevent the system crashes.

Intel Core i9-9900K – Time for a new cooler

There’s one easy solution to all of these problems – buy a better cooler. Our new one will be arriving early next week, which should hopefully put a stop to those system crashes and let me finally finish the Intel Core i9-9900K review.

So why am I writing this piece? Rather than just venting like some angsty teen would in their diary, I’m publishing this article as a precaution to potential i9-9900K buyers, as there’s a chance their coolers won’t be powerful enough to get the most out of this chip.

The Corsair H60 and Corsair Hydro Series H100i v2 liquid CPU coolers that we used aren’t exactly outdated gadgets. As I said, they’re both fully capable of coping with the heat that most other processors generate, so it’s unlikely that most consumers would have bothered buying anything more powerful prior to the i9-9900K’s release.



Of course, prospective i9-9900K owners could just go and buy another cooler, but those things don’t come cheap. If we assume that Corsair’s top-of-the-range liquid cooler is capable of preventing the i9-9900k from overheating, that’s an extra £165 outlay on top of the £600 CPU. That’s a lot of money for a processor upgrade.

That said, if the i9-9900K is truly the “world’s best gaming desktop processor” as Intel claims, then maybe that investment is worth it. We’ll be able to say for sure once our final review is published next week.

But while I wasn’t able to complete all of the benchmark tests, I did get a sneak peak of what Intel’s new flagship CPU has to offer.

Intel Core i9-9900K benchmark results

After manually setting the i9-9900K’s performance to its boosted clock speed of 4.7GHz (I didn’t set it to the optimum 5GHz boosted clock speed in order to reduce the risk of overheating) I was able to run a few benchmark tests.

Before I get to my results though, here’s the build of our test rig so you know exactly which components I used:

Cinebench R15

First off, I used the benchmark programme Cinebench R15. For the single-core test, the i9-9900K achieved a score of 216cb, while the multi-core result came in at a hugely impressive 2141cb. Those are the highest scores we’ve ever seen in a Cinebench R15 benchmark test.

I’ve included a bar chart below to show a comparison of the i9-9900K’s performance compared to other processors. Be mindful though, we tested the other CPUs with a different test rig, which could affect the final results.

The components used in the test rig that benchmarked the other CPUs is listed below:

Motherboard: Asus Strix X470-F Gaming (for AMD CPUs) / Asus TUF Z370-Pro Gaming (for Intel CPUs)

RAM: Corsair Vengeance RGB 3000MHz

GPU: Zotac Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Cooler: NZXT X52 cooler

PSU: Corsair RM750i

SSD: Samsung 860 EVO

OS: Windows 10 Pro 64-bit

Once we’ve finished our final benchmarks, we will retest all the other CPUs in the same rig as the i9-9900K to make it a fairer comparison. But for now, the results above still show a remarkable performance for Intel’s new processor

Ghost Recon Wildlands

Since Intel claims the i9-9900K is “the world’s best gaming desktop processor” it made sense for me to check out how much of an improvement the CPU had on frame rates. We used the same rig for the benchmarks of the i9-9900K and i7-8700K, using the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti as the GPU.

The Ghost Recon Wildlands benchmark results below show that the i9-9900K definitely sees an improvement to frame rates, albeit nothing noticeably substantial. Interestingly, HD content seemed to benefit more than 4K. Saying that, there isn’t enough data here to make a final judgement on the i9-9900K’s gaming performance.



We wanted to test Shadow of the Tomb Raider too, but it was so intensive that it repeatedly caused the i9-9900K to crash. Once we’ve got the new cooler in, we’ll be sure to add Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s benchmark results.

