Intel plotting 10-core Comet Lake-S processor for 2019, reports say

Intel is reportedly working on a 10-core chip for its Comet Lake-S family of processors scheduled to be released in 2019.

The 10th-gen Intel Core processors will still based on the 14nm process node according to posts on a Taiwanese forum that referenced the Comet Lake-S family.

Currently, the US chipmaker builds an 8-core i9 CPU, but the report says Intel may be ready to move to a dual ring bus to assist with cooling. Considering the current high-end Core i9-9900K CPU has been criticised for its thermal performance, it wouldn’t be such a surprise for Intel to go down this route.

Related: Intel Core i9 -9900K review

Unfortunately, there’s little else to go on here, but WCCFTech (via Inquirer) suggests that the chip could cost PC-makers around $500 when it eventually goes on sale. That’s only if Intel’s 14nm supply chain is back under control by then. If not the 10-core chip could be as much as $600.

The rumour is interesting given Intel was thought to be moving to 10nm chips in 2019, with its Cannon Lake chips.

In our 4/5 review of the Intel Core 9900K review, announced back in October, Ryan Jones praised the ultra-speedy video rendering and editing and the best clock speeds of all consumer CPUs.

However, he said it offered underwhelming performance for video games compared with the competition and require a powerful cooler in order top prevent overheating. Ryan also lamented the lack of room for overclocking.

He wrote: “The Intel Core i9-9900K is an absolute powerhouse for video rendering and Photoshop at this price. If you’re a power-crazy media professional this is the processor to plump for. But for gamers? You can find much better value alternatives.”

Would you like to see Intel push the boat out with a 10-core processor? Drop us a line with your thoughts @TrustedReviews on Twitter.