SanDisk’s 400GB microSD card is no longer the largest of its kind in terms of storage capacity. That would be Integral Memory’s all-new 512GB chip.

The firm’s 512GB SDXC UHS-I U1 microSD card has a maximum transfer speed of 80MB/sec, making it perfect for recording – and viewing – high-resolution 4K video.

However, former market leader SanDisk’s 400GB card is a little faster, with a peak transfer speed of 100MB/sec and an App Performance Class rating.

This doesn’t mean Integral Memory’s offering won’t be able to run local applications smoothly – because it should. It just means it hasn’t been tested by an impartial adjudicator. And since it’s only now been unveiled, it’s likely Integral’s offering will receive the certification in the future.

“As a company, we are very proud to be the first to achieve the 512GB capacity milestone in microSDXC,” said James Danton, Marketing Manager, Integral Memory UK.

The 512GB microSD card will hit the shelves in February. There’s no word on pricing, but it’s safe to assume it will be north of £200. SanDisk’s chip retails for around £219.

