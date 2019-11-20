Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users in the UK and South Korea can get now get access to the Android 10 beta – here’s how to get that juicy update right now.

While the newer Galaxy Note 10 already has access to the latest version of Android, those who upgraded to Samsung’s flagship phablet of 2018 can now find a way to get those new features. It appears the beta is currently only available for those in South Korea and the UK.

To get in on the Android 10 action for yourself you’ll first need to sign up for the beta programme through the Samsung Members app on your device (there should be a banner ad on the front page) and then head into Settings and then Software Update. If the beta is available it should appear here.

Of course, as this is still labelled as a beta you should install with caution as there might be a number of bugs that have yet to be squished. We’ve yet to receive a firm date on when this update will roll out to everyone, but hopefully the signs are positive with the beta now hitting a few countries

Along with the benefits of Android 10, this update also brings the One UI 2.0 skin to the Galaxy Note 9. This is Samsung’s custom overlay and the latest version promises smaller pop-ups, embedded loading bars and simpler button arrangements. One UI 2.0 also adds updated digital wellness features and some battery optimisations. It’s far from the biggest update however that was always to be expected after the big overhaul that was One UI.

We’d expect this to be the software of choice when the Samsung Galaxy S11 series launches next year maybe with some extra features added specific to the phone. Early S11 leaks point towards a smaller notch, 5G support across the whole range and a higher refresh display.

Source: Sammobile

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…