Instagram adds walkie-talkie because, sometimes, it’s good to talk

Instagram has added a new walkie-talkie feature enabling users to exchange voice messages with each other via the Instagram Direct service.

The feature requires users too told down a microphone in order to record audio and release in order to send the voice message to the chat in question.

As with WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger integration – like Instagram both owned by Facebook – implemented earlier, users will see the recording visually represented by a waveform (via TechCrunch).

The audio recordings max out at one minute and is available on both iOS and Android. The voice messages remain in the chat permanently, compared with temporary options like those within Apple’s iMessage app.

The feature comes shortly after Apple added a walkie-talkie feature for Apple Watch users in watchOS 5. This is actually a lot more like a traditional walkie-talkie than the implementation within these Facebook-owned products.

However, Instagram’s feature does have its merits. It’s much easier to speak than type in many situations and indeed in some languages. It can also be a more genuine expression

Previously, Instagram users needed to strike out live chats in order to take part in video chats, a feature that was outed in June of 2018.

