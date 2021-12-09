 large image

Instagram Playback: How to create and share your best Stories of 2021

Chris Smith

How to make your Instagram Playback 2021: Instagram’s year-in-review feature is based on your best Stories. Here’s how to create Instagram Playback.

Instagram is launching its own version of Spotify Wrapped, by curating a selection ten Stories that encapsulate your 2021. And it’s rolling out for all users today.

The Spotify Wrapped-like feature will give users control over their round-up by removing, adding and editing the list of Stories before re-sharing with their own followers.

As with its musical equivalent, Instagram Playback will be presented to users automatically at the top of their feed, giving them the opportunity to dive right in and look back on the last 12 months, which has hopefully included a lot more ‘doing stuff’ than most of us managed in 2020.

How to create your Instagram Playback 2021

Once the feature becomes available to you, you’ll see the View Playback prompt, which will launch the mix Instagram has created. If you’re happy with it, you can share to your Instagram Story as it is.

However, you’ll also be able to add or remove stories (as long as it doesn’t exceed the ten) using the Story archive feature. That’s going to be pretty important if there were some things that happened this year you shared at the time, but would prefer not to relive.

The feature launches today and will be available until the end of 2021. If you haven’t seen the feature within your feed yet, you can still access Playback if you notice a “2021” sticker within another user’s Stories.

This is the first official round-up feature Instagram has launched. In the past it has been on board with the unofficial “top nine” grids where users can showcase the best posts from their year. However, with the Meta-owned company moving more towards the ephemeral, this feature is likely to be extremely popular among users.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.
