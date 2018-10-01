Instagram has a new boss and it’s likely to get a lot more Facebook-y

Instagram’s new leader will be Facebook veteran Adam Mosseri. The former VP of the News Feed and, more recently, the Instagram VP of Product will take the reins from departing co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Kreiger.

Last week the pair announced they were seeking pastures new, amid reports of tensions with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Now the company purchased by Facebook back in 2012 will be in the hands of one of its own.

“We are thrilled to hand over the reins to a product leader with a strong design background and a focus on craft and simplicity — as well as a deep understanding of the importance of community” the departing Systrom and Krieger said in a statement.

“These are the values and principles that have been essential to us at Instagram since the day we started, and we’re excited for Adam to carry them forward.”

Related: How to delete your Instagram account

The decision to hand the Head of Instagram title to a long-serving Facebook employee rather than a native Instagrammer is unlikely to please users who’d like to see the app maintain a modicum of independence from its parent company, but it’s a move that’s entirely expected.

The photo above, which accompanied today’s blog post, seems to be designed to show the pair are perfectly content with who will be leading the company they founded moving forward.

Mosseri joined the Facebook design team in 2008 and spent time in product management, worked on the Facebook Mobile experience and then ran the News Feed team.

For his part, Mosseri writes in an Instagram post: “The impact of their work over the past eight years has been incredible. They built a product people love that brings joy and connection to so many lives.

“I’m humbled and excited about the opportunity to now lead the Instagram team. I want to thank them for trusting me to carry forward the values that they have established. I will do my best to make them, the team, and the Instagram community proud.”

With the co-founders out of the way, do you think Instagram will maintain any independence from Facebook? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.