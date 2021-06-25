Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Instagram is testing its biggest change ever and it could mean better photos

Chris Smith

Instagram is testing the ability for users to upload content from the desktop web app, according to those who’ve spotted the feature in action.

The Facebook-owned photo and video sharing app has long resisted calls for uploads from non-mobile devices, despite the launch of a website enabling users to browse content.

Now the feature is live for some users, enabling them to post content from their computers for the first time. In a statement issued to the media, Instagram said the tests could improve the experience for those wanting to post from their browsers.

An Instagram spokesperson said (via Android Central): “We know that many people access Instagram from their computer. To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser.”

The new capabilities, if rolled out to everyone, could enable users to make it easier to post their very best photos to Instagram.

Often, many users of professional DSLR cameras tend to transfer their images to a desktop or laptop computer rather than syncing to a mobile device. Of course, with cloud capabilities, that’s not always the case, but for some photographers it could be a bonus.

Desktop based video and photo editing platforms are still far more advanced than their mobile counterparts, providing another opportunity for Instagram users to put their best work front and centre.

While the functionality appears to be limited right now, some users are seeing a ‘+’ icon within the browser, enabling them to upload photos and videos via the browser. Right now it’s not possible to add to stories, only to the main profile feed, but that could change, of course. Below you’ll see a representation of how the feature will look, shared by Matt Navarra on Twitter.

Would you like to see Instagram fully roll out the desktop upload feature? Or would it defy the point of the app in the first place? Let us know your thoughts @trustedreviews on Twitter.

