Instagram has great news for people who avoid TikTok at all costs

Instagram has announced that recycled TikTok posts, which are posted to its own like-minded Reels platform will not be promoted by the Instagram algorithm.

In tremendous news for Instagram users, who avoid TikTok posts like they’re Covid-19 smeared on a dog-poop-covered asbestos stick, the social network is looking for more organic content on Reels.

It’s not really a surprise Instagram is taking this action. A large number of Reels posts suggested to users on their Feed or within the dedicated tab within the app, are simply recycled TikTok videos.

The announcement was made in a post on the official Instagram Creators account, within a post featuring new tips for accounts seeking to be featured in the Reels tab and bring in a little of that influencer cash.

“We’ve learned a lot by surveying our community, and seeing how people interact with recommended Reels. People tell us they want to see entertaining, funny, and interesting content in places like the Reels tab, and we’ve gotten better at recommending that,” Instagram says in the post.

“We’ve also heard that low video quality reels (i.e. blurry due to low resolution) or content that is visibly recycled from other apps (i.e. contains logos or watermarks) makes the Reels experience less satisfying. So, we’re making this content less discoverable in places like the Reels tab.”

Some of the tips include using tunes from the Instagram library, starting a trend that others could participate in, or, you know, just being generally entertaining. Vertical video is a must and the creative use of filters is also encouraged.

Blurry lo-res clips, text heavy videos, and those surrounded by borders are unlikely to be picked up by the algorithms that place Reels in front of the eyes of Instagram users. Mainly though, the clock is ticking on those recycled TikTok videos, as Instagram seeks original content for its TikTok clone.