Instagram is introducing downvoting to sink the trolls

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Instagram is working on a new button to allow users to downvote comments on posts.

The Reddit-like feature might discourage trolls or negative and irrelevant comments, parent company Meta hopes.

It’s certainly likely to make comments the posts’ audience dislikes less visible, with unloved comments dropping down the rankings. However, unlike Reddit, the number of times the post has been disliked, will not be shown.

“Some of you may have seen that we’re testing a new button next to comments on Instagram – this gives people a private way to signal that they don’t feel good about that particular comment,” said Instaboss Adam Mosseri in a post on Threads.

“I want to be clear: this is a test, there is no dislike count, nor will anyone know if you tap the button. Eventually, we may integrate this signal into comments ranking to move disliked comments lower down. Our hope is that this might help make comments more friendly on Instagram.”

The feature is rolling out for posts uploaded to the Feed or video Reels.

Instagram already attempts to discourage unpleasant comments, giving users a warning before they post. However, it can be ignored.

Double edged sword

Instagram has to be careful here. If dissenting voices – even if they’re rational and reasonable – are immediately placed at the bottom of the pile, because the majority of the audience is in favour of a post, then it’s not exactly healthy for discourse and discussion.

However, the comments section could do with cleaning up a bit. This might be a net positive overall. If the negative and hateful comments are dropped to the bottom of the pile, they’re less likely to get the reaction they’re seeking.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

