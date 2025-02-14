Instagram is introducing downvoting to sink the trolls

Instagram is working on a new button to allow users to downvote comments on posts.

The Reddit-like feature might discourage trolls or negative and irrelevant comments, parent company Meta hopes.

It’s certainly likely to make comments the posts’ audience dislikes less visible, with unloved comments dropping down the rankings. However, unlike Reddit, the number of times the post has been disliked, will not be shown.

Save £70 on an Amazon tablet this Valentine’s Day Amazon’s latest Fire Max 11 tablet has plummeted to just £179.99 on the retailer’s own website, saving shoppers £70 when they shop today compared to the device’s £249.99 RRP. Save more than 1/4 on the 4-star tablet when you shop today. Amazon

Was £249.99

Now £179.99 View Deal

“Some of you may have seen that we’re testing a new button next to comments on Instagram – this gives people a private way to signal that they don’t feel good about that particular comment,” said Instaboss Adam Mosseri in a post on Threads.

“I want to be clear: this is a test, there is no dislike count, nor will anyone know if you tap the button. Eventually, we may integrate this signal into comments ranking to move disliked comments lower down. Our hope is that this might help make comments more friendly on Instagram.”

The feature is rolling out for posts uploaded to the Feed or video Reels.

Instagram already attempts to discourage unpleasant comments, giving users a warning before they post. However, it can be ignored.