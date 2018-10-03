Instagram Down: Social network stops working for users around the world

Instagram went down earlier this morning, with users around the world complaining that their feed was failing to refresh, leaving them staring at old updates.

There have also been complaints about the Explore page failing to load, and some users have had trouble logging into the app.

Read more: Delete Instagram account

It isn’t clear what went wrong with the Facebook-owned picture-sharing social network, but users all around the world have been affected.

According to the outage-tracking website Down Detector, issues have been reported in the UK, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Poland, Russia, India, Malaysia, Qatar, the US and Australia, amongst other countries.

At the time of publication, ‘#instagramdown’ is the top trend on Twitter in the UK. The site and app now appear to have started working properly for some users, but others says they’re still struggling.

The outage comes days after Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Kreiger quit the site, amid reports of tension with Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

This week, it was announced that Adam Mosseri, a Facebook veteran and the former vice president of the Facebook News Feed, will take over Instagram. This perhaps isn’t the dream start he was hoping for.

Read more: Best smartphone

“We are thrilled to hand over the reins to a product leader with a strong design background and a focus on craft and simplicity — as well as a deep understanding of the importance of community” the departing Systrom and Krieger said in a statement.

“These are the values and principles that have been essential to us at Instagram since the day we started, and we’re excited for Adam to carry them forward.”

Have you been experiencing issues with the Instagram website or app? Are they working again? Share your experiences with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.