Inside Xbox stream set for April 16 – will we see Xbox One S All-Digital?

Microsoft is holding another Inside Xbox live stream on April 19, which could potentially provide the first look at the Xbox One S All-Digital console.

Microsoft says the event will explore some exciting Xbox Game Pass News, which could signal the announce of the Game Pass Ultimate bundle, promising access to Xbox Live Gold also, for $14.99 a month.

While Microsoft makes no mention of the console itself, but Microsoft does say it has “several surprises” in store for the event, which will be live streamed on all of the major platforms. Early reports has suggested the console would be available for pre-order in mid-April so this would be the time to do so, if that timeline would be met.

Related: Google Stadia

The ‘Road to E3’ event promises to bring the “latest news on E3,” so it may be that this stream will simply set the table for Microsoft’s keynote during the LA gaming extravaganza.

Beyond the new console speculation and expected Game Pass Ultimate announcement, Microsoft has promised a handful of “exciting Back Compat announcements”, meaning more classics from yesteryear are about to become available on the current-get consoles.

The sentiment in replies to Xbox Live’s Larry Hyrb on Twitter is overwhelmingly in favour of more original Xbox titles.

As for the all-important games on show, Microsoft says there’ll be “new details on the much anticipated Anniversary Update for Sea of Thieves, special guest Rod Fergusson from The Coalition, first details and footage of the Warhammer Chaosbane beta,” as well as “an exclusive look at Rage 2.”

You’ll be able to tune into the Xbox Live event at 5pm EST, which is 10pm UK time on April 16. You can watch on Mixer, YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Xbox Live. We’ll have coverage.

Do you think we’ll see the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console during the Inside Xbox event? Or will the company will keep us hanging until May and E3? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.