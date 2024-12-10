Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Indiana Jones PS5 launch decision explained by Microsoft

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft gamers on Xbox and PC are currently enjoying the brand new Indiana Jones and the Great Circle game, while PS5 users are on the outside looking in.

As this is a Bethesda game and Bethesda is owned by Microsoft, this wouldn’t usually be considered outside the norm. However, given Microsoft is pretty much abandoning the decades-long practice of using first-party exclusive games to drive hardware sales, it’s not entirely without surprise.

PS5 gamers will get the game eventually, but not until next Spring, at least four months from now.

EA Sports College Football 25 is half price

EA Sports College Football 25 is half price

EA Sports’ College Football franchise is back with a bang and you can grab the game on Xbox or PS5 for half price at Amazon US

  • Amazon US
  • Was $69.99
  • $34.99
View Deal

Microsoft says the decision to hold off on giving PS5 gamers access to this AAA title, which has earned rave reviews thus far, was down to ensuring Xbox owners have a great experience out of the gate. He called it a “production decision” rather than one grounded in console politics of yesteryear and the potential to push Xbox sales ahead of the busy Christmas period.

“We are very much making the [exclusivity and windowing] decisions on a game by game basis,” Matt Booty, the Microsoft president of game content and studios, told Variety.

“And each of our studios is in a little bit of a different position. There’s also the production timeline on a game, so the decision on spacing comes there first.

“We want to make sure there’s a great experience for our Xbox players, and then the gap between [when it becomes available on PlayStation] is as much a production decision as it is anything else. This is a game that was in production before we acquired Bethesda, even.”

Just this year, Microsoft has spread the wealth of its first-party exclusives with the likes of Sea of Thieves, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, and Pentiment crossing the great console divide.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is available outside of PC rigs and Xbox consoles via the Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which allows games to be streamed from the cloud without the source hardware.

So, PS5 owners can play it, just not on their console. A modern Samsung TV or an Amazon Fire TV device will do the trick.

You might like…

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will get PS5 release next spring

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will get PS5 release next spring

Chris Smith 4 months ago
Best Xbox Series X/S Games 2024: The hits you need to play

Best Xbox Series X/S Games 2024: The hits you need to play

Ryan Jones 10 months ago
Indiana Jones gameplay trailer revealed along with 2024 release date

Indiana Jones gameplay trailer revealed along with 2024 release date

Chris Smith 11 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access