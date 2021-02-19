Incredible 4K 60fps Rick Astley remaster proves we’re never gonna give up Rickrolling

Oh Rickrolling. We’ve known each other for so long. You know the rules and so do I. All we’ve got to do is entice an unwitting victim with a carefully disguised and wonderfully enticing web link, and you’ll do the rest.

In case you’ve never been on the internet before, Rickrolling is the practice of fooling a participant into opening and viewing Rick Astley’s classic 80s hit Never Gonna Give You Up on YouTube. A practical joke it may be, but we’ve never known anyone unhappy to see it.

Just as you think the craze might be letting up – no thanks to Google’s YouTube ads giving the game away instead of launching straight into the song – the use of a little modern technology has given the notorious jape a whole new lease on life.

Be gone standard-def Rick Astley and say hello to Never Gonna Give You Up in gorgeous Ultra HD 4K resolution at 60 wondrously-smooth frames per second. The remaster is the work of the YouTube channel Revideo (via CNET) and was made using Topaz Video Enhance AI, to upscale the video, and the RIFE (Flowframes) tool to get that buttery smooth 60fps.

The video looks like it could have been shot yesterday and you can see for yourselves below. Make sure you watch on your best screen and toggle the resolution to 4K 60fps in order to enjoy the full experience.

The clip has actually been online a couple of weeks, so we’re devastated to only be seeing now, what is undoubtedly the greatest song of the entire 1980s and a tribute to one of the most clicked links of the entire YouTube era.

What other classic internet videos would you like to see get a 4K remaster? Leeerooooy Jenkins? The Back Dorm Boys’ Backstreet Boys covers? Chris Crocker’s timely Leave Britney Alone? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.