In Street Fighter 6, you can taunt Ryu with his own ‘Hadouken’

Street Fighter 6 promises to be a major reimagining of Capcom’s legendary fighting game, not least when it comes to sportsmanship.

In a brief gameplay clip published today, Capcom revealed fighters will be able bust out taunts towards their opponent, and it seems some of them will be specific towards that opponent – minus the damaging energy ball.

In this case it’s new character Luke, who looks like he needs to be shown a thing or two about respect for his elders, is mocking Street Fighter original Ryu with a half-hearted version of a Hadouken.

The tweet says: “And now, we proudly present Luke and Ryu taunting in #StreetFighter6! Will Ryu stand for this mockery or be a Chad and do something about it?! Or does he have more ways to respond…” That puts it pretty plainly. Characters will probably be able to respond with taunts from their own arsenal.

The mini-reveal comes shortly after Capcom showed how characters will be able to make different facial expressions during the versus screen.

“Show your attitude with the Game Face Feature in #StreetFighter6 by pressing directional buttons during the versus screen,” Capcom said. “Scowl at your opponent, act all smug, or confuse them with a mixture of rapid emotions!”

As part of the Summer Game Fest celebrations, Capcom is also giving us a character trailer for one of the game’s most iconic characters, Guile, the army jarhead with a weird flat-top. He’s a family man now, apparently, being drawn back into the conflict.

Street Fighter 6, revealed at the PlayStation State of Play earlier this month, will arrive in 2023 and promises to bring the franchise into the modern era. It promises new modes that “reimagine” the fighting experience, accessible controls for newcomers and a challenge for those who’ve been enjoying the franchise for 35 years.