Images of Intel’s Arc Alchemist graphics card seemingly leak online

Intel has been very open its plans to launch a new range of graphics card to rival AMD and Nvidia in 2022, but new leaks may have just given us our first look at one of the cards.

YouTube channel, Moore’s Law is Dead (via VideoCardz) has posted photos that he claims to be of Intel’s upcoming desktop graphics, the Arc Alchemist.

The Arc Alchemist looks set to become Intel’s first commercially-available graphics card in the new roadmap, with the recently revealed Intel DG1 graphics card unavailable to purchase.

Reports suggest the Intel Alchemist graphics card could feature 512 execution units, 16GB of GDDR6 memory and 4096 FP32 shading units. Such specs could potentially offer a similar performance to the Nvidia RTX 3070.

The leaked photos indicate that the Intel Alchemist graphics card will require 8-pin and 6-pin power connectors, feature a silver design and have the brand name “Intel” pasted onto the centre of the dual fans.

But while YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead has insisted that these images have been supplied by a “reliable source”, we still can’t be sure that these photos are legitimate. With the Intel Alchemist graphics card expected to launch in Q2 next year, we won’t have long to wait to find out whether these are real photos.

Intel is also expected to unveil mobile variants of the Intel Arc Alchemist next year for upcoming laptops. We’ll also see the new 12th Generation (aka Alder Lake) mobile CPUs for laptops in 2022.

The desktop variants of the 12th Generation Intel Core processors will launch even sooner, with a 4th November launch. Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all of the latest developments.