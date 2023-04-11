 large image

Images leak of rumored Nvidia RTX 4070 that could be coming soon

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

Nvidia’s rumored RTX 4070 looks to be a real thing if the recently leaked images of it are to be believed.

Via the website VideoCardz as well as Twitter user David Giannis, images of Nvidia’s rumored RTX 4070 have leaked. The RTX 4070 hasn’t been officially announced or confirmed just yet, but given Nvidia’s track record of releasing a 3070, 2070, and 1070, it seems like a pretty safe bet that an RTX 4070 will release eventually. Accordingly, while we can’t confirm if these leaked images are accurate, there’s likely a decent chance they’re real.

In terms of the leaked images, the 4070 features a dual-slot design in a relatively compact package that appears to be smaller than a 4080, meaning that folks shouldn’t have too much trouble fitting it into whatever case they’ve got. Other rumors surrounding the 4070 suggest that it’ll come with one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4 ports, but the leaked images don’t show the card’s IO, so that’s still just a rumor.

RTX 4070 leak

If you’re interested in a current-gen, midrange GPU, though, if rumors are to be believed, you won’t have to wait much longer. The RTX 4070 is rumored to launch on April 13th, which is just a couple of days away at the time of writing, for a relatively reasonable price of $599. This would be great news for gamers looking for an upgrade that doesn’t break the bank considering the staggeringly high prices of the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090. Though, of course, it’s unclear what stock for a 4070 will look like if it does launch.

Forced to guess, we’d wager that, in time, Nvidia will release a 4070 and, likely, a 4060, too, which has also been rumored to be in development. However, what’s a lot less certain is when exactly that will happen, and it remains to be seen whether or not we are truly just a few days away from the launch of the 4070.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

