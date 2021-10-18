Apple is rumoured to be working on a new iMac, which could feature the upcoming M1X chip for upgraded performance.

Apple refreshed its 24-inch iMac earlier this year, packing it with the M1 chip and adding a number of colourful designs to the range.

Reports indicate that Apple will now focus on refreshing the 27-inch model, with the company potentially increasing the size to 30-inch or 32-inch by shaving down the size of the chunky bezel.

For everything else on the iMac M1X, keep on reading and keep this page bookmarked for future updates.

It’s possible that the iMac M1X could revealed today during the ‘Unleashed’ Apple event. The firm’s expected to show off the new MacBook Pro 2021 and M1X processor at the same event. However, 2022 has been touted as the more likely release window for the next iMac.

Back in May, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said: “Apple has also been working on a larger iMac with in-house processors, but development of that version was paused months ago in part to let Apple focus on releasing the redesigned 24-inch model this month.”

That’s obviously a number of months ago now, so there’s still every chance that Apple could launch it today.

Price

The iMac M1X is expected to replace the current 27-inch iMac, so it’s entirely possible that Apple will stick to the same pricing.

The current entry-level model of the 27-inch iMac costs £1799 / $1799. It’s possible that Apple could push up the cost since it’s potentially offering a faster chip and larger screens, but we don’t expect the price to deviate much from the current offering.

Specs

Apple is expected to upgrade the iMac with the M1X processor. The M1X is expected to be the ‘pro’ variant of the M1, packing more high-performance CPU cores and a higher total of GPU cores.

Apple M1 Apple M1X (unconfirmed) High-performance cores 4 8 Energy-efficient cores 4 2 Graphics Cores 7 / 8 16 / 32 Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg suggests the M1X could pack 8 high-performance CPU cores, with a greater focus on performance than energy efficiency, which makes a lot of sense for a desktop computer.

The most noticeable upgrade for the M1X chip looks to be the greater number of graphics cores, allowing it to offer a faster performance for demanding workloads such as video editing and 3D animation.

Early reports suggest the M1X could offer the most powerful integrated graphics performance seen in a desktop computer or laptop, this could make the next iMac the most powerful version yet.

Design and screen

Reports indicate that Apple may increase the screen size for the larger iMac from 27-inch to either 30-inch or 32-inch.

Apple could achieve this by both increasing the size of the device and shaving down the desktop PC’s chunky bezel, following the same footsteps as the recently refreshed 24-inch iMac.

24-inch iMac 2021

It’s also possible that Apple could introduce more colour options, although we don’t expect it to be quite as bright and colourful as the more entry-level 24-inch iMac. Apple is likely to stick with darker colours, like it typically does with Pro models of Macs.

Beyond that, we really don’t know what could be in store for the next iMac. Upgrades such as ProMotion technology and a Mini LED panel would make a lot of sense, but we’re yet to see any leaks or rumours alluding to such upgrades.

Keep this page bookmarked for future updates on the iMac M1X, and keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all of the breaking news during today’s Apple Event.