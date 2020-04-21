Apple could be prepping a larger and cheaper iMac in 2020

Apple is planning on outing new display sizes for its iMac and iPad Air devices this year, according to reports from the Far East.
A new iMac with a 23-inch display will launch before the end of the year, while an 11-inch iPad Air are on the way during the second half of 2020, if a report from The China Times (via Apple Insider) is to be believed.
The iMac model would sit between the current 21.5-inch and 27-inch models and could replace the smaller option and even come in a little bit cheaper than the current option. Apple last offered a 24-inch iMac in 2007, but that proved to be a short-lived option.
As for the iPad Air model. The China Times report says there’ll be a slight up tick in the size, compared with the 10.5-inch revival Apple launched last year. That model could arrive late in 2020, with production set to ramp up this autumn according to the report.
Previous reports had suggested the iPad Air might arrive with a new mini-LED display and an under-display Touch ID sensor, but production issues may prevent the tech making it into this year’s model.
Our reviewer called the 2019 iPad Air “the best all-round iPad you can buy right now,” which he afforded a 4.5/5-star rating. We praised the great display, solid performance, long battery life and super-intuitive operating system.
He wrote: “The iPad Air 2019 isn’t the most innovative Apple-slate on the market, but by getting all the basics right it easily earns a place as one of the year’s best tablets and is an ideal option for most buyers.”
Apple has done a lot of playing with display sizes, for iPad models in particular during the last few years and it looks like that tradition is set to continue through 2020.