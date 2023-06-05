iMac (2023) Rumours: Everything we know so far

Apple’s latest WWDC event is taking place later today, and while we don’t know exactly what Tim Cook has in store for us, we can hope for the release of the iMac 2023.

There are a plethora of exciting products that have been speculated to arrive at the latest WWDC event, including but not limited to the potential Apple Reality Pro headset, a 15-inch MacBook Air and the Mac Studio.

While the iMac may not be the main focus of this event, it’s been well overdue for a refresh. The most current model was released in 2021 with the M1 chipset, putting it well behind its M2-powered siblings in terms of power.

With all that in mind, here is everything we currently know about the potential release of the iMac (2023), including the release date, pricing and specifications.

It’s possible that the iMac (2023) could be announced today during Apple’s keynote at WWDC.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (via Twitter) claims that Macs will be a major focus during the event, but he did not specify which Macs will take centre stage, meaning that the iMac may be announced later in the year, or even in 2024.

Devices like the Mac Studio or Mac Pro could be more likely candidates, but until we hear what Tim Cook has to say at WWDC, we can hold out some hope that the iMac will get its long-awaited refresh.

Pricing

In the same vein as the release date, there are very few hints at what the next iMac could cost. Until we get a better idea of which chip the iMac will come with – whether that be the M2 or M3 – it’s hard to determine how much the price will fluctuate compared to the previous generation.

To give some context, the current iMac models have a starting price of £1249/$1299/€1449. If it does feature the rumoured M3 chipset, we expect that it would come with a hefty price increase, especially since the most current model released back in 2021.

Specs and Performance

Gurman (via Bloomberg) thinks that the 2023 model will come with the M3 chipset, which is also suspected to launch during WWDC (2023). Gurman also noted that releasing the iMac with the M2 chip would make it immediately outdated, which makes it likely that it will launch with the updated chipset, whether that be during WWDC or later on in the year.

The latest iMac is also slated to come with the same, large 24-inch display as its predecessor. We can also expect that it will feature the same LCD Retina display as before, but there is a chance that Apple could splash out and include some higher-end specs, such as OLED or Mini-LED.

Tomsguide claims that the new iMac will come with the same pastel colour choices too, including blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange and purple.