 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ikea’s next smart home hub is future proofed with Matter

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

A revolution is coming to the smart home and Ikea’s newest hub is in full support. The newly-announced Dirigera hub supports the new Matter standard that should finally roll out this year.

Coming in October, the new smart home hub is designed to work with products equipped with the universal home automation tech also adopted by Apple, Amazon, Google and Samsung. Ikea also says it has been involved in the development of Matter.

That means, those buying the Dirigera hub can expect a wide range of support for future smart home products, regardless of where they buy smart locks, bulbs, cameras, blinds, etc.. Ikea says it will “lower the threshold for people looking into setting up a smart home” and make connecting devices much easier.

The sequel to the 2014 Tradfri smart home gateway could end up being an early poster child for the Matter era of home automation, which promises vast interoperability and less confusion for consumers over whether their product will work with HomeKit, SmartThings or other standards.

It might be ideal for users who don’t have a smart home hub available through popular smart speakers or displays like the Echo Dot, Apple HomePod mini or Nest Hub. All of those are capable of relaying commands to compatible products.

Ikea isn’t revealing the price tag ahead of the October 2022 launch, but does say it will arrive with an all new Ikea Home smart app that’s more user friendly. It also says an update in the first half of 2023 will add away-from-home functionality. UK launch details are also still to be confirmed.

“With Dirigera and the new app, one of our focuses has been on strengthening and simplifying the onboarding process when connecting new smart products to the smart home. We have also added personalisation options, such as creating different scenes with pre-set functions of the smart products for all your different activities and moments in the home”, says Rebecca Töreman, Business Leader at IKEA of Sweden.

You might like…

What is the Matter? Smart home standard explained

What is the Matter? Smart home standard explained

David Ludlow 2 months ago
Matter TV casting tech could replace AirPlay and Google Cast

Matter TV casting tech could replace AirPlay and Google Cast

Chris Smith 6 months ago
Best Smart Plugs 2022: Turn dumb things into smart things

Best Smart Plugs 2022: Turn dumb things into smart things

David Ludlow 12 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.