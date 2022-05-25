Ikea’s next smart home hub is future proofed with Matter

A revolution is coming to the smart home and Ikea’s newest hub is in full support. The newly-announced Dirigera hub supports the new Matter standard that should finally roll out this year.

Coming in October, the new smart home hub is designed to work with products equipped with the universal home automation tech also adopted by Apple, Amazon, Google and Samsung. Ikea also says it has been involved in the development of Matter.

That means, those buying the Dirigera hub can expect a wide range of support for future smart home products, regardless of where they buy smart locks, bulbs, cameras, blinds, etc.. Ikea says it will “lower the threshold for people looking into setting up a smart home” and make connecting devices much easier.

The sequel to the 2014 Tradfri smart home gateway could end up being an early poster child for the Matter era of home automation, which promises vast interoperability and less confusion for consumers over whether their product will work with HomeKit, SmartThings or other standards.

It might be ideal for users who don’t have a smart home hub available through popular smart speakers or displays like the Echo Dot, Apple HomePod mini or Nest Hub. All of those are capable of relaying commands to compatible products.

Ikea isn’t revealing the price tag ahead of the October 2022 launch, but does say it will arrive with an all new Ikea Home smart app that’s more user friendly. It also says an update in the first half of 2023 will add away-from-home functionality. UK launch details are also still to be confirmed.

“With Dirigera and the new app, one of our focuses has been on strengthening and simplifying the onboarding process when connecting new smart products to the smart home. We have also added personalisation options, such as creating different scenes with pre-set functions of the smart products for all your different activities and moments in the home”, says Rebecca Töreman, Business Leader at IKEA of Sweden.