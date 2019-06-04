IKEA’s making robot furniture – and it looks awesome

IKEA’s just rolled out a new portfollio of “robot furniture”, and it looks every bit as awesome as it sounds.

IKEA unveiled the new “ROGNAN” robot furniture line at the Democratic Design Day expo on Tuesday. The furniture has been built in partnership with American startup Ori and is apparently designed to help people living in small flats and houses make the most of their space.

The demo line showed a smart bed that doubles as a sofa and storage area. It uses motors to intelligently move forward revealing the sleeping area as needed, which would be pretty useful if you’re living in a studio flat.

Further details about the range, including how much it’ll cost weren’t divulged. The only snippet we got was that it’d launch at some point in 2020.

Despite the lack of info we here can see the appeal of space saving robo furniture. With it becoming increasingly hard to find decent-sized accommodation, this work that IKEA are doing with Ori seems absolutely revolutionary.

According to the press release on the matter, IKEA claims that “People will be able to turn small spaces into smart spaces that have all the comfort and convenience of a home”.

IKEA are also bringing music closer to the home than ever through the SYMFONISK speaker range that has been developed in conjunction with big-player Sonos.

The brand new speakers will be added to IKEA’s Home Smart range from August this year. In addition, the remote that comes bundled with the speakers will allow users to control them without using their phone.

The first generation IKEA Eneby speakers were a surprise hit when the launched last year, scoring an impressive 4.5 in our in-depth review for their stellar build quality and great value for money price.

In conjunction with this, the TRÅDFRI app let group their IKEA products together and design their own lighting system with their Smart Bulbs.

This move to robotic furniture can be seen as an extension from the robotic vacuum cleaners and lawnmowers that have been around for some time now.