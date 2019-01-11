IKEA quietly confirms launch of new smart blinds in UK and US

IKEA has been going big on smart devices in recent years, adding smart plugs, smart lights and even wireless charging products to their lineup. Now, they’re adding smart blinds to the lineup.

Reports suggested IKEA were looking to release a set of smart blinds last year and now, according to a report from Zatz Not Funny, we have a reported release date and price.

The smart blinds are releasing quietly, available in stores early in February across Europe. Reportedly they’ll also make their way stateside sometime in the spring. The good news is, they seem affordable. The blinds are starting at €99, with the range topping out at €155. These will probably convert quite closely into pounds, which makes them quite a bit cheaper than most of the existing smart blinds on the system.

There are two different types of blinds to choose from here, one opaque and one that’s more translucent. You can have them in any colour you want, as long as it’s grey. There’s no word on further colourways, but if the blinds sell well it’s not hard to imagine a few new colours popping up.

In terms of sizes, these are the one’s listed in Zatz Not Funny’s report and it seems to fit if you want to start measuring up your windows.

100x195cm

120x195cm

140x195cm

60×195cm

80×195cm

IKEA’s offering is looking to play nice with Alexa, Google Assistant and Homekit, but it’s also going to have smartphone control, and it should play nice with the TRADFRI gateway system so it’ll play nice with the rest of IKEA’s smart tech.

It’ll be powered by a battery pack that recharges through USB, and there will be a wireless puck remote control, the same thing that the furniture giant use for some of their smart lighting.

