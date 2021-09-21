Ikea Sjömärke will turn your coffee table into a wireless charger

Ikea has launched a new device that equips almost any table or desk with wireless charging capabilities.

The Sjömärke is a new $40 (around £30) wireless charging pad with a special trick. It’s designed not to have phones placed directly on it, but to extend its 5W Qi charging capabilities through wood or plastic.

To that end, it comes with double-sided table and four screw holes (though no screws) for affixing to the bottom of your desk or table. The Sjömärke will then charge through materials other than metal, with an optimal distance of between 10 and 22mm.

It also comes with a 1.8m long cable and cross-shaped stickers for indicating where to place your phone when charging. There’s an in-built LED to reflect the phone’s charging status.

Ikea says that the Sjömärke is “Perfect to mount on a desk, side table or bedside table when you want chargers and cables to blend into the decor to keep the room neat and tidy.”

I can’t see any sign of the Sjömärke on Ikea’s UK website as yet, but it’ll be available in the US from October.

Ikea has been making integrated wireless charging solutions for years since 2015. Starting out with devices like the Ikea Varv lamp, Ikea has integrated Qi charging into its signature cheap-and-stylish furniture.

The Sjömärke is the company’s first attempt to integrate such convenience into your existing home set-up.

With pretty much every current flagship phone now offering wireless charging capabilities, not to mention a number of true wireless headphones, this could be a smart and affordable way to hook your home up for constant invisible recharging.